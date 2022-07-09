FairGame Tops One Day Trading Volume of $165,278.00 (FAIR)

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 9th. FairGame has a total market cap of $981,611.16 and $165,278.00 worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FairGame has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar. One FairGame coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001607 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00122477 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00056548 BTC.

Giresunspor Token (GRS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00009627 BTC.

FairGame Profile

FairGame (CRYPTO:FAIR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FairGame is fair.game

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

FairGame Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FairGame should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FairGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

