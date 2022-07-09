Family Capital Trust Co Buys 127 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Family Capital Trust Co raised its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for about 1.8% of Family Capital Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Family Capital Trust Co’s holdings in American Tower were worth $5,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,148,150,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in American Tower by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,636,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,716,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,202 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in American Tower by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,702,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,789,646,000 after acquiring an additional 953,582 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in American Tower by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,713,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,397,000 after acquiring an additional 563,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in American Tower by 1,487.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 516,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,021,000 after acquiring an additional 483,781 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.
AMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Sunday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.07.
Shares of NYSE:AMT traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $255.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 935,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,938,406. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.12, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $220.00 and a 12-month high of $303.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $248.33 and a 200-day moving average of $249.92.
American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.85). American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a $1.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.96%.
About American Tower (Get Rating)
American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Tower (AMT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- Altria Group (NYSE MO): A Contentious High-Yield Dividend Stock
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.