Family Capital Trust Co Sells 3,261 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Family Capital Trust Co cut its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,507 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,261 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up 39.7% of Family Capital Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Family Capital Trust Co’s holdings in Adobe were worth $122,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 82,260 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $46,646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in Adobe by 8.1% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,403 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Peak Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at $163,808,209.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total transaction of $1,111,587.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at $11,450,995.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,325 shares of company stock worth $3,398,786 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADBE stock traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $389.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,611,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,268,504. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $394.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $448.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $338.00 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The stock has a market cap of $182.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.31.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

