First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Stock Price Down 7.3%

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF – Get Rating) traded down 7.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.43 and last traded at $11.43. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.34.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.50 to C$19.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.51.

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

