First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 32,611 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 310.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,114 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,611 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in 3M were worth $6,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in 3M by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC increased its stake in 3M by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 6,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its stake in 3M by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in 3M by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its stake in 3M by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

MMM opened at $128.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.95 and a 200 day moving average of $152.15. 3M has a 52-week low of $125.60 and a 52-week high of $203.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $73.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.95.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.32. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. 3M’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.02%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MMM. Argus downgraded 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays cut their target price on 3M from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on 3M from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on 3M from $156.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.43.

In related news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at $13,211,681.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About 3M (Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.