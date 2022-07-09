First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Buys 10,953 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,953 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $6,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 1,261.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 31,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 5,273 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Truist Financial by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Truist Financial news, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.82 per share, with a total value of $996,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,032,692.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Bank of America cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.19.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $47.70 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $44.75 and a 1 year high of $68.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.84 and its 200 day moving average is $55.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.11. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 27.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

