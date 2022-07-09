First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $3.51 Million Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,450 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 319.6% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 4,886 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,397 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,367,000 after acquiring an additional 5,720 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,878 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,052 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on VRTX. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.61.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.30, for a total transaction of $560,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at $525,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Joy Liu sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.41, for a total transaction of $33,049.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,334 shares in the company, valued at $3,947,726.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 35,667 shares of company stock worth $10,247,140 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $294.29 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $176.36 and a 12-month high of $295.74. The company has a market cap of $75.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $266.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.33.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.01). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 30.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

