First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $5.09 Million Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,580 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $5,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Intuit by 3,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Intuit in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total value of $3,923,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,717 shares in the company, valued at $11,268,263.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,774 shares of company stock valued at $5,002,772 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $406.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $390.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $470.34. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $339.36 and a one year high of $716.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.07. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.84%.

Several equities analysts have commented on INTU shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Intuit to $476.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Intuit from $550.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Intuit from $580.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Intuit from $585.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $559.78.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

