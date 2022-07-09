First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $9.35 Million Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. decreased its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,723 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,861 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $9,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Accenture by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $279.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $176.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $268.17 and a 1 year high of $417.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $322.67.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.63%.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total value of $148,078.20. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 26,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,326,090.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total value of $1,969,562.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,269,352.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ACN shares. BNP Paribas downgraded Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Accenture from $435.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.03.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

