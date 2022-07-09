First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $9.82 Million Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $9,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,792 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Pariax LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 155.0% during the 1st quarter. Pariax LLC now owns 19,593 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,357,000 after buying an additional 11,908 shares during the period. Solidarilty Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $423,000. Petix & Botte Co increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 2,062 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 35,834 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,968,000 after purchasing an additional 8,910 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

META stock opened at $170.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $183.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.43. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.25 and a 52-week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total value of $62,075.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,525.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,160.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,772 shares of company stock valued at $9,131,037 in the last three months. 13.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

META has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.98.

About Meta Platforms (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

