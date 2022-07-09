First National Corp MA ADV Grows Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

First National Corp MA ADV increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 94.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 190,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,022 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 2.2% of First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $10,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 102.8% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 123,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,641,000 after acquiring an additional 62,526 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 35.2% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,968,000. Hill Island Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 89.0% in the first quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 29,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 123.7% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 189,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,231,000 after purchasing an additional 105,048 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $46.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.75 and its 200-day moving average is $50.97. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $43.02 and a 12-month high of $57.49.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

