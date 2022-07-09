First National Corp MA ADV Has $1.32 Million Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

First National Corp MA ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000. Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 18,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 16,140 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,987,000 after purchasing an additional 5,649 shares during the period. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR opened at $93.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.55 and its 200-day moving average is $103.86. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.53 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.