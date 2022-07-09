First National Corp MA ADV Has $2.41 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

First National Corp MA ADV cut its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mill Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at $2,026,000. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,873,000 after buying an additional 3,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 80,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.53, for a total value of $24,432,625.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,493,049 shares in the company, valued at $31,914,812,113.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,087,027 shares of company stock valued at $344,066,066 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.94.

LLY opened at $330.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $314.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $305.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.69. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $220.20 and a fifty-two week high of $334.52.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 58.07%.

Eli Lilly and Profile (Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.