First National Corp MA ADV Has $2.85 Million Stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

First National Corp MA ADV decreased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,554 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV owned about 0.05% of ProShares Ultra QQQ worth $2,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $15,114,000. DRW Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 453.0% during the 4th quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 131,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,719,000 after purchasing an additional 107,842 shares during the period. Rollins Financial bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $8,343,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $5,786,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 244.6% during the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 90,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,077,000 after purchasing an additional 64,403 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA QLD opened at $45.94 on Friday. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a one year low of $38.24 and a one year high of $94.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.47 and its 200-day moving average is $62.10.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

