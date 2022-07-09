First National Corp MA ADV Has $3.48 Million Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

First National Corp MA ADV boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $3,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 534,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,589,000 after purchasing an additional 45,408 shares in the last quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $12,544,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 87,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after buying an additional 6,165 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $631,000. Finally, Vivid Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 70,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after buying an additional 31,118 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $55.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.69. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $55.37 and a one year high of $64.15.

