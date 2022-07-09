First National Corp MA ADV Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

First National Corp MA ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cordant Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $390.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $396.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $430.08. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $364.03 and a one year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

