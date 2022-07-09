First National Corp MA ADV Purchases New Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

First National Corp MA ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 355,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $46,994,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 10.0% of First National Corp MA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. First National Corp MA ADV owned about 0.23% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 101.3% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 10,708 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.0% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,938,000 after buying an additional 11,241 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 111.8% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 7,754 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 13,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,573.2% during the first quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 26,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,531,000 after buying an additional 25,732 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TLT stock opened at $112.50 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $108.11 and a 12 month high of $155.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.07 and a 200-day moving average of $128.44.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.227 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

