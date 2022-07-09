First National Corp MA ADV Reduces Stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

First National Corp MA ADV trimmed its stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,158 shares during the quarter. Essential Utilities makes up 1.4% of First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. First National Corp MA ADV owned approximately 0.05% of Essential Utilities worth $6,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,705,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,072 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,769,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,616,000 after acquiring an additional 800,148 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,554,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,221,000 after acquiring an additional 23,204 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,431,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,403 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,737,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,686,000 after acquiring an additional 129,025 shares during the period. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WTRG. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. HSBC lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Essential Utilities has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.20.

Shares of Essential Utilities stock opened at $46.45 on Friday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.97 and a 52-week high of $53.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.18 and a 200-day moving average of $47.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $699.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.