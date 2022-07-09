First National Financial (TSE:FN) Price Target Cut to C$36.00

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$43.00 to C$36.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on First National Financial from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$39.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on First National Financial from C$42.00 to C$37.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$40.71.

TSE FN opened at C$34.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$35.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$39.40. First National Financial has a 12 month low of C$32.12 and a 12 month high of C$50.99. The company has a market cap of C$2.09 billion and a PE ratio of 10.85. The company has a current ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,312.47.

First National Financial ( TSE:FN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$350.32 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First National Financial will post 3.4799999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.196 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%. First National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 72.56%.

In other news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. acquired 3,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$32.95 per share, with a total value of C$100,036.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,745,526 shares in the company, valued at C$255,215,081.70.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages.

