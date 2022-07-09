First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FRC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $194.00 to $157.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $188.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Republic Bank currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $195.29.

NYSE FRC opened at $150.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.10. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $133.37 and a 12 month high of $222.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.13.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.71%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,311,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth $347,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 106,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,911,000 after purchasing an additional 5,016 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.0% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 10,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. 94.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

