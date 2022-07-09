First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLS) Trading Up 0.8%

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $39.73 and last traded at $39.66. 1,114,502 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 191% from the average session volume of 383,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.34.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.33.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- Altria Group (NYSE MO): A Contentious High-Yield Dividend Stock
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.