First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF (BATS:MDEV) Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF (BATS:MDEV – Get Rating) were up 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.79 and last traded at $18.79. Approximately 9 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $18.64.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.46.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF (MDEV)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- Altria Group (NYSE MO): A Contentious High-Yield Dividend Stock
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.