Flow 1-Day Volume Reaches $24.74 Million (FLOW)

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 9th. One Flow coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.70 or 0.00007818 BTC on exchanges. Flow has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion and $24.74 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Flow has traded up 9.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00129225 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004608 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $123.52 or 0.00570061 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00015165 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00033546 BTC.

About Flow

Flow’s launch date was May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,385,626,326 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,200,000 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Flow Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flow should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

