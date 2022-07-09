Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$62.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. CSFB increased their target price on shares of Fortis from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James set a C$58.00 target price on shares of Fortis and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$60.00 target price (up previously from C$57.00) on shares of Fortis in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research raised shares of Fortis from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Get Fortis alerts:

FTS opened at C$59.69 on Monday. Fortis has a twelve month low of C$54.73 and a twelve month high of C$65.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$61.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$60.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05.

Fortis ( TSE:FTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.77 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.58 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortis will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer James Reid bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$58.01 per share, with a total value of C$58,013.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$903,146.38.

Fortis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.