FortKnoxster (FKX) Market Cap Tops $1.99 Million

FortKnoxster (FKX) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. Over the last week, FortKnoxster has traded down 19.6% against the dollar. One FortKnoxster coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0134 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FortKnoxster has a total market cap of $1.99 million and $73,351.00 worth of FortKnoxster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004627 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,588.43 or 1.00011173 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00009050 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004632 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002732 BTC.

FortKnoxster Coin Profile

FortKnoxster (CRYPTO:FKX) is a coin. It was first traded on February 15th, 2018. FortKnoxster’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,077,343 coins. The Reddit community for FortKnoxster is /r/FortKnoxster . The official website for FortKnoxster is fortknoxster.com . FortKnoxster’s official Twitter account is @FortKnoxster . FortKnoxster’s official message board is medium.com/fortknoxster

According to CryptoCompare, “The FortKnoxster platform is an end-to-end encryption system leveraging on the Blockchain technology to establish secure and trusted communication links between its users. All files and communications are encrypted in the senders’ browser before they are sent to the servers. The decryption of data is only possible in the browser of the intended recipients. All communications and data are encrypted 24/7 on all devices. “

Buying and Selling FortKnoxster

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FortKnoxster directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FortKnoxster should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FortKnoxster using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

