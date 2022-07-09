Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.59

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.59 and traded as low as $1.53. Forward Industries shares last traded at $1.60, with a volume of 14,068 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FORD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forward Industries in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Forward Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.59. The company has a market cap of $15.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.12 and a beta of 0.74.

Forward Industries ( NASDAQ:FORD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The textile maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.32 million for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.04%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Forward Industries stock. Grassi Investment Management boosted its position in Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 497,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,400 shares during the quarter. Grassi Investment Management owned about 4.94% of Forward Industries worth $8,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Forward Industries

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for handheld electronic devices. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS devices, tablets, and firearms.

