Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Shares Sold by Mill Capital Management LLC

Mill Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 90.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211,615 shares during the period. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 894.4% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 50.0% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in FOX by 8,821.7% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in FOX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in FOX by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. 23.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $30.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.67. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $28.96 and a 52 week high of $40.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.99.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter.

Separately, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of FOX to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FOX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

