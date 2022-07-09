FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF (BATS:BGLD) Stock Price Down 0.1%

FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF (BATS:BGLD – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.90 and last traded at $17.94. 552 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $17.96.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.99.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF (BATS:BGLD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 151,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,872,000.

