Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Fuel Tech from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of FTEK opened at $1.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $36.96 million, a P/E ratio of -24.40 and a beta of 5.00. Fuel Tech has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $2.50.

Fuel Tech ( NASDAQ:FTEK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 million. Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fuel Tech will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTEK. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fuel Tech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 162,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 57,131 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,548,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 143,793 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 4.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 841,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 33,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 25.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 304,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 61,300 shares during the last quarter. 18.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems; and burner systems.

