FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Swiss Re in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kett now expects that the financial services provider will earn $3.06 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.99. The consensus estimate for Swiss Re’s current full-year earnings is $1.43 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Swiss Re’s FY2024 earnings at $3.51 EPS.

SSREY has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Swiss Re from CHF 96 to CHF 95 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Swiss Re in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Swiss Re from CHF 105 to CHF 100 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays cut Swiss Re from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Swiss Re from CHF 95 to CHF 85 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Swiss Re currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.50.

SSREY opened at $18.91 on Thursday. Swiss Re has a 12 month low of $18.29 and a 12 month high of $27.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.83.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $0.9802 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th.

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

