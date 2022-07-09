Gala Hits One Day Volume of $143.29 Million (GALA)

Gala (GALA) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. Gala has a market cap of $385.95 million and approximately $143.29 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Gala has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar. One Gala coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0553 or 0.00000256 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Gala Profile

Gala is a coin. It launched on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. Gala’s official website is gala.games . Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Gala

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gala should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

