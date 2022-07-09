GDI Integrated Facility Services (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) Shares Down 2%

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDIFF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $35.17 and last traded at $35.17. 115 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.87.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GDIFF. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$59.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$70.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$67.00 to C$63.50 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.58.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.10.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

