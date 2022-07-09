Genesis Shards 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $5,822.00 (GS)

Genesis Shards (GS) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 9th. One Genesis Shards coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0127 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Genesis Shards has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. Genesis Shards has a market cap of $153,133.62 and $5,822.00 worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00127368 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004582 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $122.38 or 0.00560989 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00015166 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00033441 BTC.

Genesis Shards Profile

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

Buying and Selling Genesis Shards

