GFG Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

GFG Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 184.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,172 shares during the quarter. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Roblox during the third quarter worth $476,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Roblox by 10.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Roblox during the third quarter worth $50,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Roblox by 209.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Roblox by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. 68.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial downgraded Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Roblox from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Roblox from $99.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Roblox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Roblox from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roblox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.06.

In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $239,139.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 208,343 shares in the company, valued at $6,321,126.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 32,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $991,966.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 839,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,484,902.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $41.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a PE ratio of -45.83 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.60. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $141.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 89.70% and a negative net margin of 25.01%. The firm had revenue of $631.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

