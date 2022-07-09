GFG Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

GFG Capital LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for approximately 8.3% of GFG Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. GFG Capital LLC owned about 0.21% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $28,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSLC. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 194.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 24,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 184.3% during the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 44,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after buying an additional 28,677 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,248,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA GSLC opened at $77.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.06. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $72.19 and a 12-month high of $95.90.

