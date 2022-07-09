GFG Capital LLC Has $1.40 Million Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

GFG Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 691.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,019 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 15,743 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 144.9% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $59.14 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.40 and a 12-month high of $98.45. The stock has a market cap of $65.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.91 and a 200-day moving average of $76.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 30.61%. The company had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This is a boost from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 4.56%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.42.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

