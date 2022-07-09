GFG Capital LLC Has $11.18 Million Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

GFG Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 60.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 19,036 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises 3.3% of GFG Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $11,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of META. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $9,595,113,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,655,324 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,238,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931,894 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $17,413,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,336 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 463.7% during the fourth quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,826,830 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $182,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 65.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,738,295 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,275,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.98.

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,160.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total value of $62,075.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,432,525.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,772 shares of company stock worth $9,131,037. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of META opened at $170.88 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.25 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $183.12 and its 200-day moving average is $226.43. The firm has a market cap of $462.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.40.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.