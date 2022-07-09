GFG Capital LLC Has $551,000 Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

GFG Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 92.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,056 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 71,186 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 30,644 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 345 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,895 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

SBUX has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Starbucks from $108.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI raised Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.72.

In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,939,196. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $79.28 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The company has a market cap of $90.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.51 and its 200 day moving average is $86.91.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.55%.

About Starbucks (Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.