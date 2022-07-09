GFG Capital LLC Increases Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

GFG Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 69.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,094 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,912 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for about 0.8% of GFG Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,876 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,874,000 after acquiring an additional 6,342 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management raised its position in shares of PayPal by 502.1% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 7,749 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 6,462 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 154.8% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,103,717 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $208,183,000 after purchasing an additional 81,888 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal stock opened at $73.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $310.16.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on PayPal from $166.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $205.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $137.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.44.

In other PayPal news, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

