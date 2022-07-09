GFG Capital LLC Invests $262,000 in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHPT. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 236.7% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 491.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

In other ChargePoint news, Director Michael Linse sold 1,576,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $24,377,235.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pasquale Romano sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $3,655,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,766,428 shares in the company, valued at $40,445,177.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,184,650 shares of company stock worth $32,965,004 over the last three months. 23.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CHPT shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.63.

NYSE CHPT opened at $13.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 1.96. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $29.48.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $81.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.10 million. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 53.96% and a negative net margin of 107.29%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

