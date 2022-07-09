GFG Capital LLC Invests $442,000 in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,042 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMD. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $489,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 24,878 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,498,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 23,046 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,316,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.04.

In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $2,048,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 504,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,667,662.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD opened at $79.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.53. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.60 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.19. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

