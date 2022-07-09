GFG Capital LLC Lowers Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

GFG Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 671.4% during the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 54 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.18, for a total value of $242,144.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,348,088.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total transaction of $3,342,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,613,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,170 shares of company stock valued at $5,324,386. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $635.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $680.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $692.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $725.00 to $695.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $640.70.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $494.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $406.47 and a 52 week high of $707.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.06 billion, a PE ratio of 449.23, a P/E/G ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $465.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $524.62.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

