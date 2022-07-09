GFG Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

GFG Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,788 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,195 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $13,264,000 after purchasing an additional 9,037 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $801,000. Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in Salesforce by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 65,526 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $16,652,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,162 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its position in Salesforce by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 19,392 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,928,000 after buying an additional 6,236 shares during the period. 77.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $403,719.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,872,952,925.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 1,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.16, for a total transaction of $292,776.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,375,919.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,443 shares of company stock valued at $15,439,010. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $175.50 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.55 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $174.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.39, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $170.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CRM. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $208.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $316.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.28.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

