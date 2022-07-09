Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $662.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GLNCY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 630 ($7.63) to GBX 640 ($7.75) in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 730 ($8.84) to GBX 770 ($9.32) in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Glencore from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 620 ($7.51) to GBX 740 ($8.96) in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 580 ($7.02) to GBX 560 ($6.78) in a report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Glencore stock opened at $10.30 on Friday. Glencore has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.86.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.221 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

