Goldcoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5,714.00 (GLC)

Goldcoin (GLC) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. One Goldcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0772 or 0.00000354 BTC on exchanges. Goldcoin has a total market cap of $3.37 million and $5,714.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Goldcoin has traded 281.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000320 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00026257 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.35 or 0.00244572 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002149 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000953 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Goldcoin Profile

Goldcoin (CRYPTO:GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 44,050,155 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Goldcoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org . Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Goldcoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

Buying and Selling Goldcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Goldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

