Good Life Advisors LLC Acquires 222 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,446 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 25,517 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,310,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its position in McDonald’s by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 11,442 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 9.3% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 4,516 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Solidarilty Wealth LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth approximately $2,439,000. Finally, Petix & Botte Co grew its stake in McDonald’s by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 4,942 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $263.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.61.

NYSE MCD opened at $253.24 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.55.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 58.29%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

