Good Life Advisors LLC Buys 50,325 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 698,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,325 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 4.6% of Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Good Life Advisors LLC owned about 0.25% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $37,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 34,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 77,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,347,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 102,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,739,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $45.71 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $42.78 and a twelve month high of $56.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.42 and its 200-day moving average is $50.37.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

