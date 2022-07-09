Good Life Advisors LLC Raises Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 46.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,058 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 0.8% of Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 22.4% during the first quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 13,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 527.6% during the 1st quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 12,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after buying an additional 10,551 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 34,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,417,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 57.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $185.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $162.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.34 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.76.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UPS. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays set a $220.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.65.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

