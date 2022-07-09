Good Life Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the quarter. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF makes up about 1.0% of Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Good Life Advisors LLC owned about 0.28% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $8,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 112,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 107,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,140,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $396,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 252,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,027,000 after buying an additional 8,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madrona Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $8,370,000.

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock opened at $41.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.43 and its 200 day moving average is $46.86. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1 year low of $39.64 and a 1 year high of $51.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.173 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%.

