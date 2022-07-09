Good Life Advisors LLC Sells 1,638 Shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

Good Life Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,638 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.41% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF worth $5,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 1,573.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 161,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,057,000 after buying an additional 152,297 shares during the period. Southern Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,282,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 969,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,209,000 after acquiring an additional 36,614 shares during the period. DMG Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,442,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,282,000.

NASDAQ:GNMA opened at $45.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.39. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.27 and a fifty-two week high of $50.38.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.069 per share. This is an increase from iShares GNMA Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st.

